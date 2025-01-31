Business Standard

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 67.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 12.82% to Rs 1611.93 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank declined 67.18% to Rs 66.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 202.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.82% to Rs 1611.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1428.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1611.931428.80 13 OPM %40.0149.98 -PBDT89.74275.93 -67 PBT89.74275.93 -67 NP66.30202.00 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

