Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail slides after Q3 PAT drops 45% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Texmaco Rail slides after Q3 PAT drops 45% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering slipped 2.55% to Rs 118.70 after the company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax from continuing operations fell 36.72% to Rs 63.05 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 99.64 crore in Q3 FY25.

On the expenses front, the companys total expenses amounted to Rs 996.09 crore (down 19.74% YoY), employee expenses stood at Rs 45.03 crore (up 2.15% YoY) and other expenses were Rs 39.43 crore (down 14.81% YoY).

 

During the quarter, Texmaco continued to deepen its engagement with Indian Railways, advancing its growth strategy by securing multiple orders across rail electrification, freight mobility, and metro rail infrastructure. Alongside, the company is actively exploring future-ready product segments, including export-led foundry expansion, infrastructure business growth, new rolling stock markets, wheelsets under the building-block model, metro and EMU coaches, fabricated bogies, propulsion systems, MSDAC, Kavach, ELS, as well as diversification into iron pellet trading and GCC expansion.

Also Read

HbA1c blood test, diabetes

Why HbA1c, India's most trusted diabetes test, may be getting it wrong

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, ICC president Jay Shah and Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif

India vs Pakistan: Why Islamabad reversed boycott call; Timeline of events

Fatty liver disease

Fatty liver epidemic in India: Four in 10 affected, new Lancet study warns

current account, calculate, finance

Fall in outward remittances gives temporary relief to India's CADpremium

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex were trading higher on Tuesday. Nifty Realty weighed while Nifty Media led gains

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty near 25,950; BSE, Titan, Tata Steel hit new highs

The operating environment for the rail sector remains supportive. The Union Budget 202627 allocated a record Rs 2.93 lakh crore to Indian Railways, with a strong focus on electrification, freight capacity enhancement, safety infrastructure, and high-speed rail corridors. These priorities are expected to drive sustained public investment across network expansion, high-density routes, and traction and maintenance upgrades, closely aligning with Texmacos long-term growth roadmap.

On the ESG front, Texmaco reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability. During the year, the company commissioned a 10 MW solar power plant at its Urla Foundry in Raipur, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. At the Belgharia Foundry in Kolkata, one high-tension furnace was converted from LDO to LPG, further lowering emissions. Reflecting improved governance and operational practices, CRISIL upgraded Texmacos ESG rating to 51 from 50, placing it in the Adequate risk category, while ESG Risk Assessments & Insights assigned an ESG score of 43.

Indrajit Mookerjee, Vice Chairman & Executive Director, said, During Q3 FY26, Texmaco reported revenue of Rs 1,042 crore, EBITDA of Rs 102 crore with a margin of 9.6%, and PAT of Rs 42 crore. He noted that while revenues were impacted by transient supply-side constraints and export headwinds, operational discipline and cost control supported margin stability, adding that the companys three-pillar growth strategy positions it for sustainable and scalable value creation as sector conditions normalise.

Sudipta Mukherjee, managing director, said, Operational momentum remained steady during the quarter, with deliveries of over 2,000 freight cars and continued progress across rail electrification and infrastructure projects. He added that the company remains focused on disciplined execution, selective bidding, and expanding its addressable market through mobility and technology-led initiatives, supported by a strong policy and investment environment.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ISGEC Heavy Engineering hits the roof after blockbuster Q3 show

ISGEC Heavy Engineering hits the roof after blockbuster Q3 show

Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

SEPC consortium receives LoI for smart prepaid metering project in Punjab

SEPC consortium receives LoI for smart prepaid metering project in Punjab

Tata Technologies' WATTSync supports India's Battery Aadhaar digital identity

Tata Technologies' WATTSync supports India's Battery Aadhaar digital identity

Aurionpro Solutions jumps after expanding transaction banking engagement with DTB

Aurionpro Solutions jumps after expanding transaction banking engagement with DTB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance