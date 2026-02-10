Sensex jumps 327 pts; auto shares in demand

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-morning trade, buoyed by optimism over the India-US interim trade deal and inflows from returning foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The Nifty traded tad above the 25,950 mark. Auto shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 327.43 points or 0.39% to 84,393.18. The Nifty 50 index rose 91.30 points or 0.35% to 25,958.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.65%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,592 shares rose and 1,324 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

Fractal Analytics received bids for 21,86,224 shares as against 1,85,79,360 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.12 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it closed on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 857 and 900 per share.

Aye Finance received bids for 63,82,668 shares as against 4,55,32,785 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.14 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it closed on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 122 and 129 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.28% to 28,148.55. The index added 2.29% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Tube Investments of India (up 2.97%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.92%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.76%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.72%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.6%), Uno Minda (up 1.37%), Eicher Motors (up 1.31%), Bharat Forge (up 1.19%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 0.7%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 0.53%) jumped.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Route Mobile jumped 5.53% after its consolidated net profit jumped 18.45% to Rs 97.70 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 82.48 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 6.48% to Rs 1,107.06 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,183.79 crore in Q3 FY25.

Ceigall India surged 4.70% after the company announced the receipt of a letter of award (LOA) from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL) for the development of Unit 1 (220 MW) at Morena Solar Park, Madhya Pradesh.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday as Japans Nikkei 225 continued its post-election rally and reached new highs.

The Japanese market continues to ride the "Takaichi trade in the wake of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis landslide victory in the Lower House.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 rose on Monday, boosted by technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new heights as investors awaited critical economic data and another batch of earnings reports.

The broad-based index advanced for a second straight day, rising 0.47% and ending at 6,964.82. The blue-chip Dow eked out a 20.20-point gain, or 0.04%, and settled at 50,135.87. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.9%, closing at 23,238.67.

Investors will also be watching for the delayed January jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is due out Wednesday. The release was initially scheduled for last Friday but was postponed due to the partial government shutdown. It also comes after ADP reported last week that private payrolls increased by a mere 22,000 in January.

The January consumer price index readingwhich was also delayed by the shutdownis due out Friday, with the consensus looking for a 2.5% annual rate.

