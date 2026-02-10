Gross NPAs of Scheduled Commercial Banks slide to historic low of 2.15%

Ministry of Finance has stated that the gross NPA ratio i.e. gross NPAs as a percentage of gross loans and advances of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), for domestic operations, has been continuously declining during the last eight financial years, and were at a historic low of 2.15% as at the end of September, 2025 (provisional data), which is lower than 2010-11 level. This continuous decline in gross NPAs of SCBs, including PSBs, has led to reduced provisioning by them, which in turn has improved their profitability thereby causing positive impact on the business growth. It also indicates that the asset quality as well as underwriting has improved in PSBs supported by a strong balance sheet and sustained profitability.

