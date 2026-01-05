Monday, January 05, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Five-Star Business Finance allots 10,750 equity shares under ESOS

Five-Star Business Finance allots 10,750 equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Five-Star Business Finance has allotted 10,750 equity shares under Five-Star Associate Stock Option Scheme, 2018 on 05 January 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs 29,45,33,548 consisting of 29,45,33,548 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each to Rs 29,45,44,298 consisting of 29,45,44,298 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rajesh Power Services receives LoA from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Rajesh Power Services receives LoA from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Bondada Engineering receives LoA from AP TRANSCO

Bondada Engineering receives LoA from AP TRANSCO

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

Trishakti Industries secures work order from Reliance Industries

Trishakti Industries secures work order from Reliance Industries

Government Approves NBS Rates for Rabi 2025-26 to Promote Balanced Fertilizer Use and Ensure Timely Farmer Support

Government Approves NBS Rates for Rabi 2025-26 to Promote Balanced Fertilizer Use and Ensure Timely Farmer Support

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Lok Adalat 2026 DateGold and Silver Price TodayUS Attacks Venezuela Imapact on MarketTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon