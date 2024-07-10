Eraaya Lifespaces standalone net profit rises 1800.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 92.74% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net profit of Eraaya Lifespaces rose 1800.00% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 92.74% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.0027.5365.500.251.310.051.270.050.950.05