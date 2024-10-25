ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 25.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.64% to Rs 738.95 croreNet profit of ERIS Lifesciences declined 25.80% to Rs 91.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 123.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.64% to Rs 738.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 500.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales738.95500.52 48 OPM %35.8036.19 -PBDT209.59168.33 25 PBT129.11126.24 2 NP91.59123.43 -26
