Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit rises 21.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 341.87 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods rose 21.89% to Rs 106.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 87.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 341.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 318.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales341.87318.40 7 OPM %31.6928.44 -PBDT107.8189.39 21 PBT107.6789.22 21 NP106.5787.43 22

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

