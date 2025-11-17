Hasti Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.51 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.73% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of Hasti Finance reported to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.030.11 -73 OPM %-15033.330 -PBDT-4.510 0 PBT-4.510 0 NP-4.510 0
