Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit rises 337.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.10% to Rs 5.65 croreNet profit of Jainex Aamcol rose 337.50% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.655.48 3 OPM %14.346.20 -PBDT0.720.25 188 PBT0.510.09 467 NP0.350.08 338
