ESAF Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 199.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 38.94% to Rs 974.37 croreNet profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank rose 199.76% to Rs 112.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 38.94% to Rs 974.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 701.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income974.37701.28 39 OPM %41.8031.38 -PBDT149.8551.03 194 PBT149.8551.03 194 NP112.1437.41 200
