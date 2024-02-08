ESAF Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 199.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 38.94% to Rs 974.37 crore

Net profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank rose 199.76% to Rs 112.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 38.94% to Rs 974.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 701.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.974.37701.2841.8031.38149.8551.03149.8551.03112.1437.41