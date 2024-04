The ongoing Government focus on improving infrastructure has laid a strong foundation for sustained growth in the industry. Going forward, we expect the similar demand momentum to continue in FY25 too.

The company sold 1,798 machines in Q4 (recording YoY growth of 177%) and 6,548 machines in FY 2024 (recording YoY growth of 41.7%).

Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment Business Division in March 2024 sold 662 machines registering a growth of 9.2 percent as against 606 machines sold in March 2023.