Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Choice International announces acquisition of Ayoleeza Consultants

Choice International announces acquisition of Ayoleeza Consultants

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Through its subsidiary - Choice Consultancy Services

Choice International announced that its subsidiary, Choice Consultancy Services (CCSPL), has acquired 100% shareholding in Ayoleeza Consultants.

Ayoleeza Consultants is a two decades old reputed consultancy firm engaged in providing specialized advisory consultancy services in areas such as Railways & Metros, Road & Highways, Bridges, Tunnels and Urban Infrastructure in India and neighbouring countries.

The company currently manages live orders exceeding Rs 200 crore alongwith their Partners. Notably, about 69% of these projects are time-based payment contracts, ensuring consistent monthly revenue. Ayoleeza has recently secured several key assignments in the railway sector, driven by its strong technical capabilities and deep understanding of India's transport infrastructure landscape. Additionally, the firm has bid for consultancy tenders worth Rs 350+ crore in Railway projects and Rs 150+ crore in Roads & Highways, which are presently under evaluationindicating strong potential for future order wins.

 

This acquisition is strategically aligned with Choice Group's vision to expand its Public Sector Consulting vertical and strengthen its capabilities across project advisory, design, supervision, and implementation monitoring services in Infrastructure domain. The integration of Ayoleeza's strong technical expertise, diversified client base, and proven execution track record will enhance CCSPL's ability to deliver large-scale infrastructure mandates across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Manali Petrochemicals completes sale of step-down subsidiary - Notedome

Manali Petrochemicals completes sale of step-down subsidiary - Notedome

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 64,882 equity shares under ESOS

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 64,882 equity shares under ESOS

Capital India Finance appoints Surender Rana as Executive Vice Chairman

Capital India Finance appoints Surender Rana as Executive Vice Chairman

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52.95 times

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52.95 times

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52%

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon