Piyush Goyal says industry needs to adopt a more ambitious and proactive approach to help drive India's growth

Piyush Goyal says industry needs to adopt a more ambitious and proactive approach to help drive India's growth

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, has urged the industry to adopt a more ambitious and proactive approach to help drive India's growth. Addressing the Curtain Raiser of FICCI's 98th Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention on the theme 'India: Self-Reliant Economic Powerhouse', Goyal further stated that the government brought two editions of Jan Vishwas Bill and we have already readied the third version of the Jan Vishwas Bill to decriminalize most of the provisions of law to make life easier for businesses and for the common man. Defining India's journey towards achieving Viksit Bharat, Goyal said that we all have to focus on 4 key dimensions which include - Making India a domestic industrial manufacturing hub by becoming self-reliant and focusing on quality products; Focus on converting the young kids into skilled workforce along with creating an investment friendly ecosystem and last, adopting latest cutting-edge technology. The Minister also urged the industry to adopt a more ambitious and proactive approach to help drive India's growth.

 

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

