Escorts Kubota records 10% decline in tractor sales in Dec'24

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in December 2024 sold 5,472 tractors as against 6,136 tractors sold in December 2023, recording a decline of 10%.

Domestic tractor sales in December 2024 were at 5,016 tractors as compared to 5,731 tractors in December 2023, recording a decline of 12.5%.

The company said, "Moving forward, we anticipate an increase in demand momentum driven by kharif procurement, robust rabi sowing, and enhanced water levels in reservoirs."

Export tractor sales in December 2024 were at 456 tractors registering a growth of 12.6% as against 405 tractors sold in December 202

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

