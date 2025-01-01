Business Standard

NCC gains on bagging order worth Rs 350 cr

NCC gains on bagging order worth Rs 350 cr

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

NCC advanced 1.83% to Rs 278.95 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 349.70 crore from a private company for its Building Division.

NCC is a construction and infrastructure sector company. Over the years, it has evolved from a mere contractor to a full-fledged infrastructure solutions provider. The companys construction endeavours span across the nation and encompass buildings, transportation, water and environment, electrical transmission and distribution, irrigation, mining, and railway projects.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 110.7% to Rs 162.96 crore on a 10.1% increase in revenue to Rs 5,195.98 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

