ESDS Software Solution IPO ends with 135.88 times subscription

The offer received bids for 167.85 crore shares as against 1.23 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer ESDS Software Solution received bids for 1,67,85,63,340 shares as against 1,23,52,942 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 135.88 times.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 261.51 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 192.94 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 39.64 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and will close on 1 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 408 and 429 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 34 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 720 crore. At the upper price band of Rs 429, the fresh issuance is of 1,58,50,816 shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The funds raised to the tune of Rs 576 crore will be used towards purchase and installation of cloud computing and other equipment and infrastructure for data centres and the balance will be used for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, ESDS on Thursday, 27 August 2026, raised Rs 215.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 50.34 lakh shares at Rs 429 each to 19 anchor investors.

ESDS Software Solution (ESDS) is an AI-enabled provider of cloud, managed services, data center infrastructure, and software solutions in India. The company offers an end-to-end portfolio comprising infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), managed services and software-as-a-service (SaaS), serving customers across BFSI, Government and enterprise segments. The companys comprehensive Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) framework enables businesses to proactively manage threats and achieve robust security and compliance objectives.

ESDS IaaS portfolio includes co-location and data centre services, public, private, virtual private, hybrid and community cloud solutions, and GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS). The company has data centres in Airoli, Bengaluru, Nashik, Noida, and Mohali. It is also in the process of establishing proposed data centres in Kolkata and Sahibabad.

The company derived around 27.4% of its revenues from government entities.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 120.82 crore and sales of Rs 472.21 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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