Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Sales decline 99.99% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Essar Shipping reported to Rs 15.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 642.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 99.99% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 147.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.01147.81 -100 OPM %-31800.00-4.38 -PBDT-20.9568.55 PL PBT-21.1568.36 PL NP-15.65642.54 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

