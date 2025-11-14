Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 99.99% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Essar Shipping reported to Rs 15.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 642.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 99.99% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 147.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.01147.81 -100 OPM %-31800.00-4.38 -PBDT-20.9568.55 PL PBT-21.1568.36 PL NP-15.65642.54 PL
