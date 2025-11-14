Vashu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit rises 620.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.84% to Rs 1.77 croreNet profit of Vashu Bhagnani Industries rose 620.00% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 71.84% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.771.03 72 OPM %84.7533.01 -PBDT1.500.23 552 PBT1.490.21 610 NP1.440.20 620
