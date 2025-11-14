Ajax Engineering standalone net profit rises 14.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.79% to Rs 444.81 croreNet profit of Ajax Engineering rose 14.81% to Rs 39.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.79% to Rs 444.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 300.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales444.81300.98 48 OPM %10.1812.98 -PBDT55.2849.94 11 PBT52.6247.29 11 NP39.0734.03 15
