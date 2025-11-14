Lahoti Overseas reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.97 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.67% to Rs 105.55 croreNet profit of Lahoti Overseas reported to Rs 6.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.67% to Rs 105.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 150.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales105.55150.08 -30 OPM %0.790.69 -PBDT8.692.31 276 PBT8.121.68 383 NP6.97-0.30 LP
