Poly Medicure standalone net profit rises 2.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.50% to Rs 416.54 croreNet profit of Poly Medicure rose 2.10% to Rs 89.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.50% to Rs 416.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 402.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales416.54402.47 3 OPM %26.7028.02 -PBDT142.16136.90 4 PBT118.01116.93 1 NP89.0587.22 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content