Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 65.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.32% to Rs 35.03 croreNet profit of Rajnish Retail declined 65.79% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.32% to Rs 35.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35.0325.51 37 OPM %0.201.53 -PBDT0.180.51 -65 PBT0.170.51 -67 NP0.130.38 -66
