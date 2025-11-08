Sacheta Metals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.13% to Rs 21.11 croreNet profit of Sacheta Metals remain constant at Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.13% to Rs 21.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.1124.30 -13 OPM %7.115.72 -PBDT1.131.11 2 PBT0.680.64 6 NP0.500.50 0
