Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 12.43 croreNet profit of Zenlabs Ethica declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.4313.35 -7 OPM %3.624.57 -PBDT0.320.38 -16 PBT0.080.07 14 NP0.040.05 -20
