Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honasa Consumer appoints Yatish Bhargava as CBO

Honasa Consumer appoints Yatish Bhargava as CBO

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Honasa Consumer has announced the appointment of Yatish Bhargava as chief business officer (CBO), designated as senior management personnel, with effect from 17 June 2025.

Yatish has over 17 years of experience in P&L management and leading large-scale teams across General Trade, Modern Trade and e-commerce. Prior to joining Honasa, Yatish held key leadership roles at Flipkart and Hindustan Unilever. Bhargava has led category transformation, built scalable go-to-market strategies and driven sustained growth across diverse consumer businesses. Yatish holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

The companys consolidated net profit slipped 18% to Rs 24.98 crore despite 13.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 533.56 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

Honasa Consumer is Indias largest digital-first beauty and personal care company, with a diverse portfolio of six brands.

Shares of Honasa Consumer fell 2.50% to Rs 301.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's crude oil demand projected to hit near 6 million barrels per day in 2026

India's crude oil demand projected to hit near 6 million barrels per day in 2026

Jet Airways (India) shifts Registered Office

Jet Airways (India) shifts Registered Office

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rane (Madras) jumps after board approves land sale in Velachery

Rane (Madras) jumps after board approves land sale in Velachery

Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon