Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD slides to five-week low

EUR/USD slides to five-week low

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Euro stayed slippery today, adding to recent losses as France's political turmoil and fiscal woes raise concerns over eurozone stability. Overall economic cues also remained tepid for the single currency. Euro zone manufacturing activity eased back into contraction in September as new orders fell at their fastest rate in six months. The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 49.8 in September from 50.7 in August - which was the first reading above the 50.0-point line denoting growth since mid-2022. EUR/USD pair currently quotes at 1.1650, down 0.12% on the day and testing around five-week low. On the NSE, the EUR/INR futures are down 0.17% at 103.36.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Steel rises after India crude steel production jumps to 5.67 million tons in Q2

Tata Steel rises after India crude steel production jumps to 5.67 million tons in Q2

FICCI survey indicates sustained growth and increasing optimism for manufacturing

FICCI survey indicates sustained growth and increasing optimism for manufacturing

Barometers trade with moderate gains; metal shares rally

Barometers trade with moderate gains; metal shares rally

Tata Motors Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Panacea Biotec gains after winning Rs 127-cr bOPV supply contract from CMSS

Panacea Biotec gains after winning Rs 127-cr bOPV supply contract from CMSS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon