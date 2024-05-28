Euro Asia Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13566.67% to Rs 12.30 crore

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4711.54% to Rs 12.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Euro Asia Exports reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13566.67% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.12.300.0912.510.260.0877.780.323.850.010.050.040.030.010.050.040.0300.040.020.02