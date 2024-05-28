Business Standard
Euro Asia Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales rise 13566.67% to Rs 12.30 crore
Euro Asia Exports reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13566.67% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4711.54% to Rs 12.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.300.09 13567 12.510.26 4712 OPM %0.0877.78 -0.323.85 - PBDT0.010.05 -80 0.040.03 33 PBT0.010.05 -80 0.040.03 33 NP00.04 -100 0.020.02 0
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

