Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 86.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 30.54 croreNet profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 86.90% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 30.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 319.28% to Rs 10.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 133.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
