Euro currency speculators continue to stay net short

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 58614 contracts in the data reported through February 04, 2025. This was however a weekly reduction of 7990 net short contracts.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

