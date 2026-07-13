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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators turn net short

Euro currency speculators turn net short

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators turned net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 16227 contracts in the data reported through July 07, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 17326 net positions.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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