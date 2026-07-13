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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khandwala Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Khandwala Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd, U. H. Zaveri Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Infomedia Press Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2026.

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd, U. H. Zaveri Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Infomedia Press Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2026.

Khandwala Securities Ltd crashed 10.43% to Rs 17.01 at 14:09 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 505 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1233 shares in the past one month.

 

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd tumbled 9.95% to Rs 9.32. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2242 shares in the past one month.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd lost 7.71% to Rs 10.66. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29527 shares in the past one month.

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Vishal Bearings Ltd fell 7.54% to Rs 50.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26970 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2210 shares in the past one month.

Infomedia Press Ltd dropped 6.28% to Rs 5.52. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3301 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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