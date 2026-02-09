Euro Pratik Sales consolidated net profit rises 15.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.00% to Rs 80.38 crore

Net profit of Euro Pratik Sales rose 15.84% to Rs 23.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 80.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.80.3875.1243.0736.5435.5429.2034.0627.6923.2620.08

