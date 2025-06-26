Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro soars to multi-year high as dollar value erodes; EURINR futures jump above 100 mark

Euro soars to multi-year high as dollar value erodes; EURINR futures jump above 100 mark

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Euro soars to hit fresh multi-year high against the dollar on Thursday, largely supported by sustained decline in the US currency since the start of this week. The single common currency is hovering at its highest level since September 2021, benefiting from tumbling dollar overseas. The dollar index plunged under 97 mark on Thursday, its lowest level in more than three years amid easing geopolitical tensions and expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. US President Trump mediated ceasefire between Israel and Iran reduced safe haven appeal for the greenback. However, Fed Powell said during his testimony before US Congress that tariffs could cause just a one-time jump in prices, but added that the risks of becoming persistent are enough for the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged. EURUSD is currently seen quoting at $1.1782, up around half a percent on the day. On NSE, EURINR futures are seen trading at 0.61%, soaring above 100 mark.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GAIL (India) goes live with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

GAIL (India) goes live with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Heranba Organics commences commercial production at its Sarigam unit

Heranba Organics commences commercial production at its Sarigam unit

Arkade Developers acquires redevelopment project in Goregaon West, Mumbai

Arkade Developers acquires redevelopment project in Goregaon West, Mumbai

Harsha Engg rises after subsidiary begins commercial production at new Gujarat plant

Harsha Engg rises after subsidiary begins commercial production at new Gujarat plant

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon