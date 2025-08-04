Monday, August 04, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculative net longs edge down slightly

Euro speculative net longs edge down slightly

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slightly reduced net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 123,359 contracts in the data reported through July 29, 2025, but stayed near a one and half year high. However, this was a weekly decline of 2156 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

