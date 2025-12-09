Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro supported marginally, EUR/INR futures linger around 105 mark

Euro supported marginally, EUR/INR futures linger around 105 mark

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Euro moved up against the US dollar after falling near 1.1600 mark amid broadly supportive economic cues. Overall mood in the US dollar remains lax ahead of the US Fed monetary policy meeting and EUR/USD pair is currently trading at 1.1649, up marginally on the day. Eurozone investor sentiment improved at the end of the year, survey results from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday. The investor confidence index rose to -6.2 in December from -7.4 in November. However, Sentix observed that the currency bloc is finding it difficult to see the global momentum perceived by the survey participants for almost all other regions. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 105.07, down 0.22% on the day after repeatedly hitting around 105.30 mark.

India's Home Prices to Rise 6% Amid Luxury Housing Boom but Costs May Cool Investor Demand

Nifty trades below 25,900 marks; financial services share decline

Japanese Yen holds near 156 despite quake and weak GDP

Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property in Rishikesh

Siemens board OKs to sale Low Voltage Motors biz for Rs 2,200 cr

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

