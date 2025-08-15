Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 162.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.05% to Rs 22.09 croreNet profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 162.50% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.05% to Rs 22.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.0921.23 4 OPM %4.891.41 -PBDT1.070.43 149 PBT0.860.33 161 NP0.630.24 163
