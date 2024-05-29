Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 197.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 102.04% to Rs 1702.37 croreNet profit of Brigade Enterprises rose 197.60% to Rs 206.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 102.04% to Rs 1702.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 842.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.97% to Rs 451.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 291.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.16% to Rs 4896.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3444.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content