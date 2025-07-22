Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exide Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Exide Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 394.8, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.37% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 394.8, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25109.65. The Sensex is at 82337.81, up 0.17%. Exide Industries Ltd has gained around 4.36% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24055, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 396.15, up 1.46% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is down 27.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.37% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 31.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DCM Shriram gains after Q1 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 113 cr

DCM Shriram gains after Q1 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 113 cr

NMDC Ltd gains for fifth session

NMDC Ltd gains for fifth session

Hindustan Copper Ltd up for fifth session

Hindustan Copper Ltd up for fifth session

Eternal hits record high on strong Q1 growth in quick commerce segment.

Eternal hits record high on strong Q1 growth in quick commerce segment.

Info Edge climbs as Eternal soars after Q1 numbers

Info Edge climbs as Eternal soars after Q1 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon