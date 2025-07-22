Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Ltd gains for fifth session

NMDC Ltd gains for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 72.34, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.52% in last one year as compared to a 2.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.4% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 72.34, up 0.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25110.25. The Sensex is at 82313.35, up 0.14%. NMDC Ltd has risen around 6.38% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9555.5, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 152.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 247.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 72.65, up 0.67% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 7.52% in last one year as compared to a 2.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.4% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 9.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Copper Ltd up for fifth session

Hindustan Copper Ltd up for fifth session

Eternal hits record high on strong Q1 growth in quick commerce segment.

Eternal hits record high on strong Q1 growth in quick commerce segment.

Info Edge climbs as Eternal soars after Q1 numbers

Info Edge climbs as Eternal soars after Q1 numbers

Magellanic Cloud gains after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Magellanic Cloud gains after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Info Edge records 11% YoY surge in Q1 standalone billings to Rs 644 crore

Info Edge records 11% YoY surge in Q1 standalone billings to Rs 644 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon