Exide Industries Ltd spurts 1.57%

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 374.15, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.33% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.58% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 374.15, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 26207.8. The Sensex is at 85741.54, up 0.02%. Exide Industries Ltd has dropped around 2.72% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27603.65, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 376.35, up 1.69% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is down 17.33% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.58% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

