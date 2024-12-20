Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 10:09 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Expleo Solutions Ltd Spikes 4.97%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.08%

Expleo Solutions Ltd Spikes 4.97%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.08%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Expleo Solutions Ltd has added 20.03% over last one month compared to 9.23% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.26% rise in the SENSEX

Expleo Solutions Ltd rose 4.97% today to trade at Rs 1566.95. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.08% to quote at 45215.04. The index is up 9.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd increased 4.35% and Ramco Systems Ltd added 3.49% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 27.31 % over last one year compared to the 11.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Expleo Solutions Ltd has added 20.03% over last one month compared to 9.23% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.26% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3911 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1566.95 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1151 on 04 Jun 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers nudge lower; breadth strong

Barometers nudge lower; breadth strong

Ola Electric Mobility announces #SavingsWalaScooter campaign

Ola Electric Mobility announces #SavingsWalaScooter campaign

MTAR Technologies wins orders of Rs 226 cr

MTAR Technologies wins orders of Rs 226 cr

Benchmarks may extend losses on negative global signals

Benchmarks may extend losses on negative global signals

Stock Alert: Dhanlaxmi Bank, GE Vernova T&D, KPI Green energy, BASF India

Stock Alert: Dhanlaxmi Bank, GE Vernova T&D, KPI Green energy, BASF India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon