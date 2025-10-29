Expo Engineering and Projects standalone net profit rises 28.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.98% to Rs 15.00 croreNet profit of Expo Engineering and Projects rose 28.79% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 52.98% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.0031.90 -53 OPM %13.335.61 -PBDT0.950.78 22 PBT0.850.66 29 NP0.850.66 29
