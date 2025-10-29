Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Expo Engineering and Projects standalone net profit rises 28.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Expo Engineering and Projects standalone net profit rises 28.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales decline 52.98% to Rs 15.00 crore

Net profit of Expo Engineering and Projects rose 28.79% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 52.98% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.0031.90 -53 OPM %13.335.61 -PBDT0.950.78 22 PBT0.850.66 29 NP0.850.66 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Varun Beverages spurts after Q3 results; to enter alcoholic drinks segment

Varun Beverages spurts after Q3 results; to enter alcoholic drinks segment

Supreme Power Equipment secures Rs 5-cr order

Supreme Power Equipment secures Rs 5-cr order

Aegis Logistics approves sale of 51% stake in its step-down subsidiary Hindustan Aegis LPG

Aegis Logistics approves sale of 51% stake in its step-down subsidiary Hindustan Aegis LPG

Medi Assist Healthcare Services allots 2,300 equity shares under ESOS

Medi Assist Healthcare Services allots 2,300 equity shares under ESOS

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Ticagrelor Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Ticagrelor Tablets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon