Medi Assist Healthcare Services allots 2,300 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Medi Assist Healthcare Services has allotted 2,300 equity shares under ESOS on 29 October 2025. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. Rs. 37,17,54,310/- (consisting of 7,43,50,862 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each) to Rs. 37,17,65,810/- (consisting of 7,43,53,162 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each).

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

