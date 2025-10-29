Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Ticagrelor Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Ticagrelor Tablets

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Ticagrelor Tablets, 60 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Brilinta Tablets, 60 mg, of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP (AstraZeneca). Ticagrelor tablets are indicated for: i) to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death, myocardial infarction (MI), and stroke in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) or a history of MI. For at least the first 12 months following ACS, it is superior to clopidogrel. Ticagrelor tablets also reduces the risk of stent thrombosis in patients who have been stented for treatment of ACS. ii) to reduce the risk of a first MI or stroke in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) at high risk for such events, and iii) to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with acute ischemic stroke (NIH Stroke Scale score <5) or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA). Refer label for a detailed indication.

 

Ticagrelor Tablets, 60 mg, have an estimated market size of US$ 236 million for twelve months ending June 2025 according to IQVIA.

Alembic had previously received final approval for Ticagrelor Tablets, 90 mg.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arvind SmartSpaces forays into Vadodara residential market

Arvind SmartSpaces forays into Vadodara residential market

Solarworld Energy surges after bagging EPC contract worth Rs 802 crore

Solarworld Energy surges after bagging EPC contract worth Rs 802 crore

Axis Bank allots 1.88 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 1.88 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Sensex jumps 378 pts; auto shares slides; European mrkt decline

Sensex jumps 378 pts; auto shares slides; European mrkt decline

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 19.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 19.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon