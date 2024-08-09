Expo Gas Containers standalone net profit declines 17.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.53% to Rs 17.71 croreNet profit of Expo Gas Containers declined 17.14% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 17.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.7118.55 -5 OPM %7.918.09 -PBDT0.400.47 -15 PBT0.290.35 -17 NP0.290.35 -17
