Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fabtech Technologies subscribed 1 times

Fabtech Technologies subscribed 1 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.21 crore shares as against 1.20 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Fabtech Technologies received bids for 1,21,11,225 shares as against 1,20,60,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on TUesday (30 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.00 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it will close on 1 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 181 and 191 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 75 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises only of fresh issue of equity shares upto 1,20,60,000 of Rs 10 each.

 

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, Rs 127 crore is for funding the working capital requirement, Rs 30 crore is for pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions, and balance for general corporate purposes.

Fabtech Technologies, promoted by Aasif Ahsan Khan, Hemant Mohan Anavkar and Aarif Ahsan Khan, specializes in offering turnkey engineering solutions for pharmaceuticals, biotech and healthcare companies. It covers the entire project lifecycle and focuses on three key elements: bio air, clean water, and process. It covers the entire project lifecycle and focuses on three key elements: bio air, clean water, and process. It caters to a wide range of products, from oncology drugs to over-the-counter medications.

Also Read

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka live scorecard

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Inoka strikes as Pratika departs on 37

Dussehra 2025 date

Is Dussehra 2025 on October 1 or 2? When will Vijayadashami take place

Tech Wrap September 30

Tech Wrap Sept 30: WhatsApp update, CMF headphone Pro, Microsoft Agent

Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG'

OG box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan's mega opener to cross 150 cr

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Deadline, eligibility and procedure to apply

The order book as of end July 31, 2025, stood strong at Rs 904.4187 crore, up from Rs 476.2345 crore as of end of March 2025. The order book end of March 2025 was diversified, with 17.99% of the orders from GCC countries, 38.87% from MENA, 26.85% from ECO Zone, 16.21% from SEA.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.45 crore and sales of Rs 326.67 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR extends downside to hit fresh record low; RBI eyed

INR extends downside to hit fresh record low; RBI eyed

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 2.23 times

OM Freight Forwarders IPO subscribed 2.23 times

Glottis IPO subscribed 93%

Glottis IPO subscribed 93%

Advance Agrolife IPO subscribed 42%

Advance Agrolife IPO subscribed 42%

Nifty ends under 24,650; investors await RBI policy outcome

Nifty ends under 24,650; investors await RBI policy outcome

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon