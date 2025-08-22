Friday, August 22, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fedbank Financial Services allots 1.68 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services allots 1.68 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 1,68,500 equity shares under ESOS on 22 August 2025. As a result of the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 3,73,14,11,840 consisting of 37,31,41,184 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,73,30,96,840 consisting of 37,33,09,684 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

360 ONE WAM allots 1.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

KP Green Engineering successfully Asia's Largest Galvanizing Kettle at its Matar unit

KPI Green Energy incorporates SPV named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP'

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Indices snap 6-day rally; Nifty settles below 24,900 level

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

