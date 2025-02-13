Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fedbank Financial Services allots 27,499 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services allots 27,499 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 27,499 equity shares under ESOS on 13 February 2025. As a result of the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 3,72,66,83,550 consisting of 37,26,68,355 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,72,69,58,540 consisting of 37,26,95,854 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

