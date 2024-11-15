Fedders Holding consolidated net profit declines 79.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.18% to Rs 85.11 croreNet profit of Fedders Holding declined 79.77% to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.18% to Rs 85.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 123.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales85.11123.67 -31 OPM %-3.448.88 -PBDT8.4035.08 -76 PBT7.6234.54 -78 NP6.9134.15 -80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content